Brie Larson doesn't wear "super-flashy clothes" outside of work.

The 33-year-old actress has made various appearances at high-profile red carpet events such as the Met Gala over the years wearing a series of formal outfits but admitted that her "biggest fear " is losing touch with reality and downplays her fashion choices so she can stay "true" to herself/

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I want to be in reality. I love reality. It’s all I want, My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don’t wear super-flashy clothes when I’m out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I’m very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what’s as close to what’s true as possible."

Meanwhile, the 'Captain Marvel' star struck up a relationship with Elijah Allan-Blitz in 2019 but the pair called it quits earlier this year and Brie went on to reflect that she "doesn't have" a life plan now and is just starting to get back into her own sort of routine.

She added: "I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open. [With children], how that happens, when that happens, in what capacity­—I don’t know. I start to get back into What do I like to eat? What time do I wake up? What time do I go to sleep? I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure."