Chrissy Teigen and John Legend named their baby daughter after a holiday destination.

The couple welcomed their little girl Esti in January and the model has now opened up about how they came up with her name - revealing they were inspired by a town in Italy called Este after spending a family vacation in the region.

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Chrissy explained: "We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like: 'I love the name Este'. I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti."

However, after they decided on the name they went on to discover a deeper family connection as John's great-grandmother was also named Esti.

She went on: "John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name. I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

Esti's middle name is also a nod to the singer's family as the baby girl shares it with John's grandmother.

The couple are also parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, and Chrissy went on to explain how the kids are adjusting following the arrival of their new sibling.

She added: "'It’s weird because I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me.

"But they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me. So, it’s both. It has a lot to do with her, obviously, but they still shower her with love, every bath in the sink, they crowd around."