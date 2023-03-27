Microsoft has stopped its Xbox Game Pass $1 trial offer.

The tech giant behind the video games console had been offering fans a trial of their subscription service - which gives fans access to more than 100 titles via a cloud service - for several years but has suddenly put an end to the deal as they "evaluate different marketing" opportunities for the future.

Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, told The Verge: "We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future."

Last month, the company claimed the Games Pass subscription service is damaging to game sales.

Speaking to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) amid the concerns surrounding the firm's proposed acquisition of Activision, Microsoft claimed that adding games to the service would lead to the "cannibalisation of sales".

However, an Xbox spokesperson told NME: “We’re focused on helping game creators of all sizes maximise the total financial value they receive through Game Pass. Each game is unique, so we work closely with creators to build a custom program to reflect what they need, ensure they are compensated financially for their participation in the service, and allow room for creativity and innovation. As a result, the number of developers interested in working with Game Pass continues to grow.”