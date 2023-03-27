Grimes and Elon Musk were stopped from renaming their daughter ?.

The couple welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl Musk into the world via surrogate in December 2021 but the 35-year-old singer has revealed they have now changed the tot's name to Y or Why because they were not allowed to use the question mark symbol.

After sharing side-by-side photos of herself and her daughter in matching red outfits, Grimes responded to one fan's comment on the tot and tweeted: "She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.(sic)"

The 'Genesis' singer - who also has two-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, with Elon - previously explained her daughter's unique name by describing how Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark Universe represents "the unknown".

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

Grimes described Sideræl as the "more elven" spelling of 'sidereal' – which she defined as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."

The name is also a nod to the star's favourite 'Lord of the Rings' character, Galadriel.

Shortly after the article was published, Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - admitted she expected to change her daughter's name.

She tweeted: "2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not ‘reveal all’ haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. And didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible. (sic)".

When a follower asked about her daughter's name, she replied: ”This will most definitely change btw haha but it won’t be for public. (sic)"