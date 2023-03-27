Blac Chyna is having a tattoo of a demon removed to release all her "negative energy".

The 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star recently embarked on a "life-changing journey" to embrace her natural beauty by having breast and bum reduction surgeries, removing filler from her lips and face and now she's decided to wipe away some of her body art - including a large inking of the demon Baphomet on her hip.

She documented her tattoo removal sessions in a video posted on Instagram, telling her followers: "'I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back ... It gots to come off. You know what I mean? I'm about to have no mark of the beast - anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don't want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore."

Blac Chyna is also removing tattoos dedicated to ex-boyfriends Almighty Jay and Tyga.

The star credits her baptism last year with helping her change her life and she's insisted she wants to go back to being her true self - Angela White - before she became Blac Chyna.

In a post on Instagram, she explained her decision to remove her fillers, saying: "Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline … I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering; it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela ... Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I’ve outgrown that, and it’s just time for a change. And I just want to be good."