Andy Serkis has big expectations for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'.

The 58-year-old star played ape leader Caesar in the three previous movies, but will not appear in the latest flick in the rebooted franchise after the character's death in the 2017 film 'War for the Planet of the Apes', and has high praise for Wes Ball's film.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Andy said: "I think Wes Ball is going to do an amazing job with this film. I think it's, from what I've heard and what I've seen, there's some amazing conceptual artwork.

"And where they've chosen to land the story and take off with the next iteration, I think it's gonna blow people's minds."

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' is slated for release in May 2024 and will star Owen Teague in the lead role of Cornelius, the son of Caesar.

Meanwhile, Andy recently revealed that he would love to play James Bond after featuring in the movie 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' alongside Idris Elba, who has often been mooted as a potential 007.

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor said: "Me, to be the next James Bond?! Oh, absolutely, yes. Let's put it out there! I'd quite happily do that. I can be suave!"

Serkis plays the serial killer David Robey in the 'Luther' movie but was hesitant about playing another antagonist on the big screen.

He said: "I've played a number of villainous characters (eg Gollum, Ian Brady) but when I first got the script, this character was so dark, do I really want to go there again?

"I literally wanted to throw the script in the bin and have a shower after I'd read it."