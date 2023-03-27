Elon Musk says Twitter code was leaked online.

The social media giant - which was purchased by the Tesla CEO last October for $44 billion - had some of the programming scripts that makes the website posted without their consent on the Microsoft-backed service GitHub.

A GitHub rep told BBC News: "GitHub does not generally comment on decisions to remove content. However, in the interest of transparency, we share every DMCA [Digital Millennium Copyright Act] takedown request publicly.”

The DMCA - which was brought into law in 1998 - seeks to protect copyrighted material hosted on the internet.

In their attempt to get it down, Twitter asked for information about the leaker, who operated under an account called FreeSpeechEnthusiast.

It is thought the leaking represents a fresh woe for Elon whose users have been dealing with a worse service since he slashed more than half of the workforce in a cost-cutting measure for the platform, which is currently not profitable.

According to the 51-year-old billionaire, Twitter has lost more than half of the huge multi-billion price tag in value, which was based on his offer stock grants to the existing workforce. However, the SpaceX founder is still imagining a path to profitability within the next few years.

According to the news sites Platformer and the Information, Elon said: "I see a clear, but difficult, path to a $250B valuation.”

In response to a request for comment by the BBC, Twitter responded with an auto-reply of the poo emoji.