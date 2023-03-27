Jonathan Majors' army adverts have been paused as the actor battles to clear his name following his arrest on suspicion of assault.

The 'Creed III' star appears in a series of commercials for the US Army but the Be All You Can Be campaign has been put on hold following the actor's arrest in New York City on Saturday (25.03.23) over an alleged domestic dispute with an unnamed woman even though Majors' representative has insisted their client has "done nothing wrong".

Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement: "The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

Two US Army adverts starring Majors have already been released and reports suggest more were due to drop later in the year.

Following his arrest, a representative for the actor said: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors' criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry has since insisted the charges are likely to be dropped, telling PEOPLE: "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

The Hollywood star was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. A subsequent statement from the New York Police Department read: "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."