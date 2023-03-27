First Citizens BancShares have bought Silicon Valley Bank.

The failed bank - which was a vital financial institution for much of the global tech sector until it went under earlier this month - has been acquired by its former rival.

After concerns of a run on the bank, regulators took control of SVB, a move that was followed by the Signature Bank’s collapse, which both represented one of the biggest financial concerns since the 2008 financial crisis.

According to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, all 17 branches will operated under the First Citizens’ branding from Monday. All customers have been instructed to use their SVB accounts as normal until their details have been completely transferred over to First Citizens Bank.

According to reports, First Citizens have purchased roughly $17 billion worth of SVB’s assets and liabilities for roughly $16.5. Despite the deal, the FDIC still maintain approximately $90 billion of their stuff.

The story was mirrored by Credit Suisse on the continent and was snapped by UBS after a frantic effort by various parties to make sure jobs and liabilities were saved.

The CEO Frank B. Holding Jr said: “We appreciate the confidence FDIC has placed in us. First Citizens has a proud history of growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susanna Streeter told the Evening Standard: “With Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans now housed in longer term accommodation in the US, a calm of sorts has descended on the banking sector but hopes that this move will see significant stability return may be short-lived.”