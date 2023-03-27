Jodie Turner-Smith 'had a lot of resistance' about being a parent

Published
2023/03/27 16:00 (BST)
Updated
2023/03/27 16:44 (BST)

Jodie Turner-Smith "had a lot of resistance" to becoming a parent.

The 'Murder Mystery 2' actress has two-year-old daughter Janie with husband Joshua Jackson but she admitted she had a "mini pause" when they discussed starting a family because she was concerned about raising a mixed race child who'd have different "experiences" that she had had.

She told the new issue of ELLE UK magazine: "It’s interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world.

"Then I fell in love with my husband and we talked about having kids. I did have this mini pause, where I was like, “She’s going to be walking through the world not only having an experience that I did not have, but looking like people that, in a way, I’d always felt a little bit tormented by.”

But Jodie thinks having her daughter has helped to teach her more about colourism.

She added: "Now that I’ve got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it’s the universe teaching me lessons. I’ve been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colourism."

The 36-year-old actress thinks raising children is a "big job" and she's determined for her daughter to be as "real" as possible.

She said: "I love this little girl so much. She’s so funny. It’s a big job to prepare children for the world. The best thing that we can do is let them touch the earth and be grounded and real – as real as one can be when you have the level of privilege that obviously my child has.

"I’m not acting like she’s not a nepo baby. But I worked damn hard to have a nepo baby!"

For more from Jodie, visit https://www.elle.com/uk/jodieturnersmith. The May issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 30 March.

© BANG Media International

jodieturnersmith joshuajackson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended