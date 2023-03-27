Jack Ma has seen in China.

The Alibaba founder has been seen a school in Hangzhou after concerns about his whereabouts since he criticised the Chinese government.

The 58-year-old billionaire vanished from public sight amid a crackdown on tech business owners but returned to China last year, according to the South China Morning Post.

The outlet claimed that Jack had been in Hong Kong seeing friends before heading to Art Basel, the jet-set art fair.

Jack visited pupils at a school in the city - the same one his e-retailer operates from - to discuss the potential of artificial intelligence.

He told school children: "ChatGPT and similar technologies are just the beginning of the AI era. We should use artificial intelligence to solve problems instead of being controlled by it.”

Jack - who used to be China’s richest man - recently relinquished control of the tech firm Ant Group, which was viewed by some to a sign that he had become a pariah of the Chinese Communist Party due to being too vocal.

In October 2020, Jack opined about how traditional banks used a “pawn-shop mentality” while at a conference.

A month later, the planned IPO of Ant Group was axed, which would have been one of the biggest in the world at roughly $26 billion, just before it went live with the CCP claiming there were “major issues” regulating the business. Following this, he has been spotted infrequently but across the world in countries like Thailand, the Netherlands, Spain and so on.

Last year, the Financial Times reported that he had been living in Tokyo in Japan amid fears he was under house arrest or detained in another facility when he hadn’t been spotted in a while.