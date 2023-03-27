Julia Fox has written "every single word" of her memoir.

The 33-year-old actress - who famously dated rapper Kanye West for a short period of time in 2022 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - has put pen to paper for a new book called 'Down the Drain' and explained that the process has been "surreal" but admitted that writing is something she "always wanted" to do.

She wrote on Instagram: "DOWN THE DRAIN IS FINALLY HERE!!!!! ~link in bio for pre order~ this is so surreal… ever since I was a kid I always wanted to be a writer and after writing every single word in this book, it’s safe to say I AM ONE!!!! Thank you @simonbooks for taking a chance on me and everyone who worked on this amazing cover @richieshazam @brianaandalore @errolkaradag @julianwolfstoller."(sic)

Described by publishers Simon and Schuster as a "true literary achievement", the autobiography will reportedly "chronicle Julia's shocking life and unyielding determination to not only survive but achieve her dreams" as she displays her "commitment to authenticity" throughout the work.

The 'Uncut Gems' star - who has two-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev - is due to release the tome on October 10 2023 and previously teased that the upcoming release was a "masterpiece" but was hesitant to give too much away at the time out of her own "superstition."

She told Variety: "I don't want to give too much of it away, because I'm very superstitious so I don't like to speak of things before they're finished. It's so far a masterpiece if I do say so myself...it was a memoir at first, but now it's just like my first book!"