Stacy Keibler feels "overwhelmed" about joining the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 43-year-old star - who joined the WWE in 2001 - is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this month and Stacy feels very proud of her achievement.

She told PEOPLE: "I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes."

Stacy discovered the news two weeks ago, when she received a call from a WWE representative, and the wrestler-turned-actress has confessed to being overwhelmed by the news.

The blonde beauty - who dated George Clooney between 2011 and 2013 - said: "When she told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness."

The 2023 Hall of Fame class also includes Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and comedian Andy Kaufman, who died in 1984, aged 35.

Meanwhile, Stacy admits that her professional life has taken a "backseat" in recent years, as she's focused her energy on raising her kids.

The WWE superstar - who has Ava, eight, Bodhi, four, and Isabella, two, with her husband Jared Pobre - described being a mom as her "full-time job".

She shared: "I've entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that's a juggling act, and it's my full-time job.

"So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that. Now because I've been a performer since the age of seven, of course, it's also in my heart, but it's just something that I've kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else."