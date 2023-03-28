Rachel McAdams thinks life becomes more fun "the older you get".

The 44-year-old actress has revealed that she has no interest in reliving her pre-teen years.

Asked what advice she'd give to her pre-teen self, Rachel told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's gonna get easier. It gets really fun the older you get. I think it gets easier. I don't know that I'd want to go back.

"If I could go back with the wisdom, all the wisdom I have now, sure. But if just had to go right back? No way. No thank you."

Rachel's experience of motherhood has actually informed her performance in her new movie.

The actress stars in 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret', which is based on the novel by Judy Blume, and Rachel has explained how she approached the movie as a real-life mom.

The Hollywood star - who has a son and a daughter with screenwriter Jamie Linden - said: "Coming to this as a mom was very different for me.

"To see through those eyes, you just remind yourself of what it was to be that age, and how hard it was. I'm like, 'Oh, don't worry about that stuff.' But of course, you're worrying about that stuff. That's so sort of patronising to say, 'It'll be fine.' So, you gotta get back in your 12-year-old skin and realise how much everything mattered."

Rachel plays Barbara Simon, the titular character's mother, in the movie, and she admitted that motherhood has given her a completely different outlook on life.

She said: "Trying to do that when playing Barb, but at the same time, trying to be wise for this little girl, and be the big person and put my big girl pants on, and be a good role model too ... It was interesting to have read the book as a mother and approach it from there."