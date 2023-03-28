Jennifer Aniston has admitted she actually enjoyed 'The Rachel' hairdo at first.

The 54-year-old 'Friends' actress sparked a trend with her hairdo during the first two seasons of the classic sitcom, and she liked trying something new.

Asked about the iconic hairstyle by Adam Sandler, 56, during an interview for 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "I really did enjoy it when it first happened.

"I was like, 'That's really different from what I've ever had before'. It lasted for about six months."

When her long time friend wondered about her reason for getting rid of the 'do, Jennifer revealed it took a lot of work to maintain.

She added: "I just started growing it out. And it was too hard, because I couldn't do it on my own."

Jennifer and Adam - who call each other Anaburger and Sandalman respectively and have been friends for over 30 years - also reflected on their on-screen chemistry as they have reunited for Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'.

She quipped: "The fans are so excited to see us together, what is the best part of being my on-screen partner? Why am I your favorite?"

Adam joked: "Wow! Drew [Barrymore] is so angry.

"Well, you certainly have a way about making life fun on the set. You're caring. You care about how I'm doing. If I'm enjoying my life. If I'm healthy. You do things to make my beard smell better."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently admitted her friend calls her out on her dating choices.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show', she told host Jimmy Fallon: "If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating."

It's not all one though, as she pointed out that she is more than happy to help Adam out too.

She added: "I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself."

Pausing for a moment, she continued: "I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this.

"And I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he's exhausted.

"I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic."