Taylor Swift was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night (27.03.23).

The 33-year-old singer scooped the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, as well as Song of the Year and Best Lyrics for her tune 'Anti-Hero'.

Taylor's tune 'Bejeweled' won TikTok Bop of the Year, while her song 'Question...?' won Favourite Use of a Sample, for sampling her own tune 'Out Of The Woods'.

She accepted this year’s Innovator Award, which is handed out to artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career", from presenter Phoebe Bridgers at the spectacle.

Upon accepting the accolade, Taylor told her fans: "I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail.

"I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too.

"So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this."

Harry Styles was also a big winner on the night, scooping four prizes, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

The 29-year-old singer couldn't' be at the awards due to his latest tour, but he said in a video message: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at the iHearts Awards for giving me this prestigious honour of Artist of the Year.

"It is very kind of you and I’m sorry that I can’t be there with you tonight. I hope you’re all having a wonderful evening, and thank you very much. Take care."

Several artists took home two prizes on the night, including BTS, who won Best Music Video for 'Yet To Come' and Best Fan Army for their loyal supporters BTSArmy.

Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers also won two gongs, with the latter winning Alternative Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for 'Black Summer', and Pink won the Icon Award.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Full Winners List:

Song of the Year

'Anti-Hero'- Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Best Collaboration

'Unholy' – Sam Smith Kim Petras

Best New Pop Artist

Jax

iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Taylor Swift

Icon Award

Pink

Country Song of the Year

'She Had Me At Heads Carolina' – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist

Cody Johnson

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

'WAIT FOR U' – Future ft. Drake Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

GloRilla

Latto

R B Song of the Year

'I Hate U'- SZA

R B Artist of the Year

SZA

Best New R B Artist

Muni Long

Alternative Song of the Year

'Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)'- Imagine Dragons

Alternative Artist of the Year

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Artist (Alternative Rock)

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Rock Song of the Year

'Black Summer'- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rock Artist of the Year

Papa Roach

Dance Song of the Year

'I’m Good (Blue)'- David Guetta Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year

'MAMIII'- Becky G Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

'Cómo Te Olvido' – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Grupo Firme

Best New Latin Artist

Kali Uchis

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

'Anti-Hero' – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)

'Yet To Come' – BTS

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

'BTSArmy'- BTS

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)

JVKE

Favourite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)

'Bejeweled'- Taylor Swift

Favourite Documentary (Socially Voted Category)

'Selena Gomez: My Mind Me' – Selena Gomez

Favourite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)

Harry Styles

Favourite Residency (Socially Voted Category)

'Love On Tour' – Harry Styles

Favourite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category)

Taylor Swift’s 'Question…?' – sampled Taylor Swift’s 'Out Of The Woods'