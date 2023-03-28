Taylor Swift was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night (27.03.23).
The 33-year-old singer scooped the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, as well as Song of the Year and Best Lyrics for her tune 'Anti-Hero'.
Taylor's tune 'Bejeweled' won TikTok Bop of the Year, while her song 'Question...?' won Favourite Use of a Sample, for sampling her own tune 'Out Of The Woods'.
She accepted this year’s Innovator Award, which is handed out to artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career", from presenter Phoebe Bridgers at the spectacle.
Upon accepting the accolade, Taylor told her fans: "I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail.
"I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too.
"So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this."
Harry Styles was also a big winner on the night, scooping four prizes, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.
The 29-year-old singer couldn't' be at the awards due to his latest tour, but he said in a video message: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at the iHearts Awards for giving me this prestigious honour of Artist of the Year.
"It is very kind of you and I’m sorry that I can’t be there with you tonight. I hope you’re all having a wonderful evening, and thank you very much. Take care."
Several artists took home two prizes on the night, including BTS, who won Best Music Video for 'Yet To Come' and Best Fan Army for their loyal supporters BTSArmy.
Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers also won two gongs, with the latter winning Alternative Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for 'Black Summer', and Pink won the Icon Award.
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Full Winners List:
Song of the Year
'Anti-Hero'- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Harry Styles
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons
Best Collaboration
'Unholy' – Sam Smith Kim Petras
Best New Pop Artist
Jax
iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Taylor Swift
Icon Award
Pink
Country Song of the Year
'She Had Me At Heads Carolina' – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist
Cody Johnson
Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Tems
Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
'WAIT FOR U' – Future ft. Drake Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
GloRilla
Latto
R B Song of the Year
'I Hate U'- SZA
R B Artist of the Year
SZA
Best New R B Artist
Muni Long
Alternative Song of the Year
'Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)'- Imagine Dragons
Alternative Artist of the Year
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best New Artist (Alternative Rock)
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Rock Song of the Year
'Black Summer'- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rock Artist of the Year
Papa Roach
Dance Song of the Year
'I’m Good (Blue)'- David Guetta Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year
'MAMIII'- Becky G Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
'Cómo Te Olvido' – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Grupo Firme
Best New Latin Artist
Kali Uchis
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
'Anti-Hero' – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)
'Yet To Come' – BTS
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)
'BTSArmy'- BTS
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)
JVKE
Favourite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)
Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)
'Bejeweled'- Taylor Swift
Favourite Documentary (Socially Voted Category)
'Selena Gomez: My Mind Me' – Selena Gomez
Favourite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)
Harry Styles
Favourite Residency (Socially Voted Category)
'Love On Tour' – Harry Styles
Favourite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category)
Taylor Swift’s 'Question…?' – sampled Taylor Swift’s 'Out Of The Woods'