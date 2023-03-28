Big Machine Label Group Records founder Scott Borchetta was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a race car crash.

The 60-year-old record executive is in a "stable condition" following the incident on Sunday (26.03.23) at a Trans Am Racing Series event at course Road Atlanta.

Big Machine Label Group said in a statement: "Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta was involved in an accident yesterday, Sunday, March 26 while racing in the Trans Am Series.

"He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition.

"We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time.

"To send well wishes, please use wellwishes@bmlg.net."

The crash is said to have taken place during the 24th lap around the track.

The Trans Am Series added in a statement: "On behalf of the entire Trans Am staff and management, we want to wish Scott Borchetta a speedy recovery.

"Scott is a passionate and talented competitor, and his dedication to Trans Am is evidenced by his participation as a team owner, driver and partner.

"The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority. We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care."

Scott - who owns Big Machine Racing, a NASCAR Xfinity team - is said to have taken a "big hit" when he crashed, but was conscious and talking en route to the hospital.

Initially, the Trans Am broadcast team told racing website TobyChristie.com: "I can tell you [Scott] is OK.

"He is conscious, and he’s been talking to his team, but he is on his way to the hospital. It was a big hit, but I am glad to say he is now in good care and being taken to the hospital. That’s the latest."

Scott is best known for selling his label, which featured Taylor Swift's back catalogue of master records of her first six albums, to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2019.