Binance broke US finance laws, say authorities.

The Commodity Future Trading Commission allege that the controversial crypto fund trading platform did not register with the necessary bodies before going into business.

In addition, they also claim the website violated many financial laws, like failing to follow the rules designed to stop money laundering.

In response, Binance fought back against these allegations and outlined they had carried out “significant investment” to stop US citizens from operating on the website, like cutting access to those identifying as American, those living there, and those with a US phone number.

They said: "This filing is unexpected and disappointing as we have been working collaboratively with the CFTC for more than two years. Nevertheless, we intend to continue to collaborate with regulators in the US and around the world.

"The best path forward is to protect our users and to collaborate with regulators to develop a clear, thoughtful regulatory regime."

Binance - which was established back in 2017 and is led by CEO Changpeng Zhao - is the biggest centralised exchange for digital assets on the planet and boasts more than 100 million international users.

The CFTC report said that the platform has been operating in the US since 2019 but did not fill out the correct paperwork or follow the relevant laws and deployed an “intentionally opaque” business model to avoid scrutiny from them.

According to the lawsuit, Binance did not ask users to give them information that would prove their location before buying and selling with them. In 2021, they announced they would reform this, but the CTFC allege that they offered tips on avoiding the changes by using VPNs and shell companies.

The CTFC said they did this to maximise corporate profits,” who are seeking restitution and fines along with permanent trading and registration bans.

Rostin Benham, the body’s chairman, said: "For years, Binance knew they were violating CFTC rules, working actively to both keep the money flowing and avoid compliance. This should be a warning that the CFTC will not tolerate wilful avoidance of US law."