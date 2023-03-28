Emily Ratajkowski has blasted men for “thinking with their d****.”

The 31-year-old supermodel’s dig has emerged days after pictures were published over the weekend of her kissing former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 29, on the streets of Japan.

In an online question and answer session with fans that was recorded on March 23 and released to fans this week, mum-of-one Emily said about men being less sophisticated than women when it comes to thinking about relationships: “I’m so sorry to say this – men think with their d****. And they’re just not that advanced.

“Like a woman would be like, ‘I don’t even know if I can go on a first date with this guy – he has two kids.’

“Guys are just not there. So they’ll be in love with you and they’ll be like, ‘Oh s***, she has two kids – guess I’m a stepdad.”

Emily – who has son Sylvester, two, with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she divorced last year – has dated a string of men since the break-up including comic Pete Davidson, 29, and also revealed in her Q and A her pet hates when it comes to men.

She said she recently dated a man who couldn’t be bothered finishing her 2021 book of essays ‘My Body’, and added she hates when potential partners don’t follow through by reading or listening to her recommendations.

Emily added when a fan asked Emily to share her feelings on men wanting women to be “their caretakers”: “I hear you – I don’t want to have to do any labour for anyone, or do any work for anyone I’m not willing to.

“That being said, I like it when men in particular ask me what I’m into… because I am so used to dudes thinking they are an arsenal of knowledge and there's nothing more for them to learn. I kind of like that if they’re serious about it, but a lot of the time they’re not.

“I dated a guy for a minute, whose name will not be disclosed, who never made it through my book – through my own damn book.

“He got halfway, and he was like, ‘It's really good.’ He kept saying he was a slow reader, but I was also like, ‘Ok – are you just not that interested in me?’

“And by the way, it’s really weird to have somebody reading your book, like the most personal things about you when you are going out with them.

“I’ve had a couple of dudes who have asked for recommendations, and I’ve given them, and then don’t actually follow up, so it’s just this empty thing, and I definitely don’t like that.”