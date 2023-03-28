Niecy Nash broke down in tears as she sent her prayers to the victims of the Nashville school shooting.

The 53-year-old actress lost her brother Michael when he was a 15-year-old student in 1993 after a high school love triangle led to him being shot by a classmate.

Niecy has now spoken out on social media following the Nashville shooting on Monday (27.03.23) which saw a 28-year-old woman shot and killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School, a private institution in Tennessee, before being killed by police.

Claiming we are "losing our way" in society, she said in a TikTok video: "In 1993, my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school. It's 2023, and there (are) babies who will never make it home to see their parents.

"And those parents will forever be in a space where they're like, 'What was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought (or) experience? Did they call out for me?'

"These are the wrong things. It's the wrong thing, and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way. Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing that our children are dying. And there ain't no coming back from that... not even a little bit."

The 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' actress added school is the "one place" children should feel safe and concluded her clip by sending prayers to families of the victims.

She added: "I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families, 'cause it's a pain that I don't wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they'll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That's another thing. And it shouldn't be."