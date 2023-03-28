Natalie Portman thinks men and women should be treated "equally" – especially in the workplace.

The 41-year-old actress - who has been married to dancer Benjamin Millepied since 2012 and has son Aleph, 12, and six-year-old daughter Amalia with him - spoke about gender pay gaps and stressed females "deserve" compensated in the same way as their male colleagues.

She told E! News: "I think it's equally important to have this approach towards people as equals — that men and women shouldn't be treated differently and certainly not in the workplace. Women deserved to be valued for their work and compensated for their work in the same way that men do and invested in, as well!"

The 'Black Swan' actress is co-founder of women's soccer team Angel City FC, and speaking at their season opener on Sunday (26.03.23) said her team - which includes players Christen Press and Sydney Leroux - are "already huge stars" who also deserve equality.

She added: "We put so much heart and soul into building Angel City and really trying to value these players as they deserve. They're huge stars already and we're trying to create more access investment so that they can be valued more from equal pay to marketing."

The Oscar-winner added she is simply trying to spend more time with her family and friends, who are her "biggest passion" in life

She said: "I mean really just trying to be around my kids and my friends a lot. I feel like that's my passion the most."