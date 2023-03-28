Kelvin Harrison Jr. spent six hours a day learning to play the violin for 'Chevalier'.

The 28-year-old actor plays the violinist and composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, in the new biographical film and worked intensely with his music teacher father Kelvin Harrison to master the instrument.

Discussing the learning process, Kelvin told Variety: "I wanted to go and be with him because he's a music teacher. I knew he could guide me in how to pace myself.

"He said, 'We're going to do four to six hours daily. We can break it up the morning, before lunch or after lunch and before you go to bed at night.'"

In the movie, Chevalier climbs the ranks in French society during the 18th century for his celebrated musical work and the 'Cyrano' actor was "blown away" by the story of the composer who has been hailed as the Black Mozart.

He said: "I had no clue who he was, but he was pretty bold, and I was blown away by him.

"What touched me the most was the resilience he had despite the amount of rejection."

Kelvin hopes that the new film gives Chevalier the recognition he "deserves" for his story and musical work.

The 'Elvis' star said: "What I was so excited to do is give him an opportunity, where he wasn't put second and where he wasn't discarded of, and giving him my full undivided attention.

"This movie ultimately will give him the big stage, the love, respect and fandom that he deserves."