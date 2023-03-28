Ubisoft has pulled out of E3 2023 in favour of hosting its own separate event.

The publisher had previously announced plans to attend the show, but now the company has decided to "move in a different direction".

A Ubisoft spokesperson said: "While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles.

"We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon."

The studio is yet to publicly confirm any further details for its planned summer showcase.

It remains to be seen which major companies will be appearing at the event, with Nintendo and Microsoft both revealed they wouldn't be participating, while there are reports Sony is also skipping.

Nintendo previously said: "We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans.

"Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

Xbox has confirmed it "will not be on the E3 show floor", while the company will still co-steam its June 11 Xbox Games Showcase as part of the digital component part of E3 2023.