Playground Games founder Gavin Raeburn has started a new AAA studio called Lighthouse Games.

The former studio head of the 'Forza Horizon' developer has unveiled plans for an unannounced IP, while the new company also features other Playground alum like director Nick Wheelwright and creative director Jon Davis-Hunt.

In a statement, Raeburn said: "I’m delighted that 30 former colleagues and other industry heavyweights have chosen to join me at Lighthouse.

"With 'Horizon', Playground and I created one of the most successful Xbox franchises of all time.

"We delivered significant commercial success year after year, to massive critical acclaim, following the success from my time at Codemasters leading 'Dirt', 'Grid' and 'F1'.

"That DNA is now at Lighthouse, and with it, we intend to build something truly special using all our experience to create a new genre-defining franchise.”

In a press release, the studio noted its ambition is to embody "what it means to be at the bleeding edge of video game development", with a studio enabling "developers to create the best work of their career, in an environment that feels truly collaborative".

They continued: "Lighthouse Games is recruiting game industry talent at every level, across all disciplines, offering them a seat at the forefront of triple-A innovation."