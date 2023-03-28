Selena Gomez's motivation for creating her new lip oil range was to have a product that "would be flattering for any skin tone".

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star's cosmetics company Rare Beauty is expanding its range with a new Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, which will be released on March 30.

The product line launches in eight colours; Hope (nude mauve), Happy (cool pink), Joy (muted peach), Serenity (warm rose), Affection (muted berry), Delight (rose brown), Wonder (rose mauve), and Honesty (nude brown), and Selena is confident she has a product which will suit all women.

In an interview with ELLE.com, she said: "The inspiration came from wanting to create a lip product that could create the same flush of color for lips that the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush creates for cheeks. The lip oil is a great daytime lip product when I want nourishing, long-lasting color that doesn’t need to be reapplied throughout the day.

"It’s different from other lip oils because the transformative texture is unlike anything I have experienced in a lip oil. When applied, it goes on like a jelly but transforms into a hydrating formula. It’s special! Most lip oils I have tried have a smaller shade range because it’s hard to develop, but it was really important to us to create a wide range that would be flattering for any skin tone."

Selena's favourite shade is Happy and she wears the product in the campaign to launch the range.

The 30-year-old actress-and-singer has a top style tip to maximise the effectiveness of the lip oil - pair it with Rare Beauty's waterproof lip liner.

She said: "Pairing the lip oil with my waterproof lip liner creates serious staying power. On its own, it’s long wearing and leaves lips with a soft stain for all day wear."