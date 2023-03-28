The world’s first electric lunch box allows diners to make hot delicious meals while out and about.

Steambox allows diners to enjoy three dishes on one charge and boast a simple cooking process. According to the description, you must put your meal in the box and ensure the water container is full in the £255 lunch tech pail. When you want to nosh, put the water in the heating element and program the timer.

The average heating time is between 15 to 20 minutes via the heating system. In addition, the box - which has a leakproof seal and was developed by a team of engineers from the Netherlands - can be controlled through an app that features live tracking and recipe ideas.

The Steambox’s food grade Food Containers are dishwasher safe and free of BPA.

Funding for the lunchtime innovation - which operates on 120 W and takes approximately 45 minutes to reach full charge - was secured within 24 hours after a successful crowdfunding effort in 2020.