Kerry Katona has revealed her fiancé is adopting her youngest daughter as the girl doesn't remember her tragic biological dad.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 42, said her fitness instructor partner Ryan Mahoney, 33, is in the process of becoming the legal guardian of her eight-year-old girl Dylan Jorge, who she calls ‘DJ’ and who she had with the late George Kay before his 2019 death aged 39 from an accidental drugs overdose.

She said in her new! magazine column about working on the process despite her wedding to Ryan not happening "any time soon": "Me and Ryan won't be getting married any time soon, but when we do, it will be a shotgun wedding in Vegas.

"For now, we are going through the adoption papers for Ryan to adopt DJ as I found out she wanted to call him Dad.

"She doesn't remember her biological father, George, so I think if it's something she wants to do, then that's completely up to her."

Former rugby league player George died after biting into a ball of cocaine in front of staff at a Holiday Inn, an inquest into his death heard.

He was married married to singer-turned reality TV star Kerry for three years before collapsed and died after a seizure at the hotel in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire, leaving her devastated.

Mum-of-five Kerry was also married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden, 42, from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with the singer.

She went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft. 52, who she married in 2007 before they divorced for years later.

The ex-singer has also been on a mission to lose weight and is hoping to be back to a size eight by next year.

She has started following the Francis Diet, which involves cutting calories to less than 1,000 per day while doing daily workouts.

Kerry added about the regime: "I've started following the Francis Diet, created by fitness coach Scott Francis who is an absolute genius.

"And it's all down to my friend Carla. When I first met her three years ago she was 14st and now she's 8st 71b. She looks amazing. I'm currently 13st, the biggest I've ever been, so I want to change that.

"With this diet, you're responsible for your own actions, so I've been prepping all my food. I've also been doing home workouts, which are great for when you have lots on.

"The results he's achieved with people are incredible and I have every faith in what he does. So, hopefully, this time next year, I'll be back to a size eight."