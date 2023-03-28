'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause says her new Lipsy range is "very feminine, luxe and playful".

The 41-year-old beauty - who has starred on the Netflix show about a real estate firm since 2019 - is releasing her fourth collection with the British fashion label and her goal with her latest range is for women to feel "empowered" when they wear the outfits.

Speaking to OK.co.uk, she said: "I'm so excited to be able to create yet another dream collection with Lipsy. It's been so fun working on these collections and being able to create different a/w and s/s looks and take learnings from previous collections. With each collection there is such a sense of achievement.

"This collection is very feminine, luxe and playful. I want people to feel empowered wearing it. A lot of it can be dressed up or down so that they can take you from work straight to a bar or dinner which was super important for me given I am often on viewings and then meeting up with friends after hours."

Away from work, Chrishell is planning her summer, which will include a first time trip to Japan, and her suitcase will be one of her Lipsy poolside dresses.

She said: "I plan to travel to Japan for the first time ever, this summer and I can’t wait!"

Revealing her three travel essentials, she added: "OK, if I only get three then I must pick the absolute essentials. One of my Lipsy poolside dresses launching in the next collection at the end of May, a bikini obviously, and a pair of sunglasses. Pretty much set!"

The SS23 Chrishell x Lipsy collection is exclusively available at Next.co.uk and all Next International websites.