Lily Collins thinks it is "amazing" that 'Emily in Paris' is responsible for a red beret fashion craze.

The 34-year-old actress plays titular character Emily Cooper, a 29-year-old social media manager who moves from Chicago to Paris for a new job and challenge, in the hit Netflix series which also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Kate Walsh among others.

Lily's alter ego is often seen on screen wearing a bright red beret and she is delighted that 'Emily In Paris' has sparked a resurgence in the hat, made famous by Prince's song 'Raspberry Beret'.

Speaking to IO Donna, she said: "I know the red beret has been around for a long time, as well as the fringe, but now they're back in fashion.

"It's amazing to think how influential the series is, there are people who are inspired by what you say or what you wear. This pushes me to try to be as authentic as possible."

Lily - whose dad is legendary musician and Genesis star Phil Collins - admits that her role as Emily has made her so recognisable that she is often called by her character's name when she is out and about.

In a recent interview with Bazaar.com, she said: "I get called Emily all the time, especially when I’m out on the street in Paris. I’ll hear her name screamed at me – it’s wild."

But rather than find the experience frustrating, Lily is proud the people like the show and the character so much, because she loves her too and has learned so much from portraying her.

She added: "Emily is a constant optimist, so it’s a lovely, familiar feeling playing her. I think having her in my life has really helped me… I like that she’s unapologetically herself."