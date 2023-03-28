Elon Musk says you must be subscribed to Twitter Blue to get your tweets recommended.

The Twitter CEO revealed a shake-up to the website that means users must fork out to their premium tier of the social media website - which is currently marketed as a way to get verified with a ‘blue tick’ - in order to feature your posts on the ‘for you’ tab mid next month.

Elon tweeted: “Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.

He added this was “the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.”

Elon also revealed that the same terms and conditions existed for voting in Twitter polls “ for same reason”.

This comes amid a number of shake-ups to the site since the 51-year-old billionaire’s $44 billion takeover, which have included the workforce being slashed by more than half.

Previous staff members have recently spoken out about removing legacy blue ticks as a terrible idea, as it was implemented to stop the spread of misinformation and users impersonating other people.

An ex-employee - who wished to remain anonymous - told BBC News: "Our number one goal for my team was to protect users from real world harm, and this screams the complete opposite to me.

"Verified users will use their power and their presence on the platform to influence anything from misinformation to actual harm for users all around the world. It's a silent threat that no one is seeing.”