Harry Kane has created 'The Record Breaker' burger in celebration of becoming England's all-time record goal scorer.

The Three Lions captain has devised the snack using some of his favourite ingredients that will be on sale from today (28.03.23) at TOCA Social at The O2 in Greenwich for a limited time only.

54 per cent of the profits from every burger sold will go towards the Harry Kane Foundation in honour of Kane's record-breaking 54th international goal against Italy.

The Harry Kane Foundation was established in October 2022 with the aim of transforming a generation's thinking about mental health. The purpose of the foundation is to normalise conversations around mental health, promote positive habits that support mental health, tackle stigma, and provide practical support.

Kane has created the burger himself with some of his favourite ingredients, including lemon and herb marinated grilled chicken, traditional coleslaw, chipotle mayonnaise and tomato sauce.

The striker, who added a 55th goal against Ukraine on Sunday (26.03.23), said: "I'm thrilled to create 'The Record Breaker' burger to celebrate becoming England's all-time record goal scorer. Initiatives like this are good fun, but importantly we have involved my foundation to help raise funds for charities and mental health programmes across the country. This new burger creation not only tastes amazing, but every sale will also directly support some incredible causes, so I am really pleased. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Alex Harman, TOCA Social President, added: "Evidence suggests there are 5 steps you can take to help improve your mental health and wellbeing, and TOCA Social incorporates all of them. The steps are to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning, and give. Participants take part in these 5 steps when playing at TOCA Social. We believe that by promoting these steps, we can help people to build resilience, cope with adversity and lead happier lives."