Frankie Bridge wants to reunite with The Saturdays so she can prove to her kids she is "cool".

The 34-year-old pop star - who has sons Parker, nine, as well as seven-year-old Carter with her 42-year-old footballer husband Wayne Bridge - "misses" being in the girl group alongside Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White, and Mollie King and would like to film a new music video with her ex-bandmates.

She told host Giovanna Fletcher on the 'Journey to the Magic' podcast: "It’s actually so long ago that I don’t even know how long [it was that we were all together]. Maybe like seven or eight years. Sometimes I miss it.

"Sometimes I’d just quite like to do a video... a music video. I would like to go on tour but I just remember doing videos and they were such hard work and then when you would get them back, they would be amazing.

"Now, I’d quite like to do that. Now I'm just like mum and want to be able to do something and be like ‘See I was cool’. Just for my kids, yeah. That’s sad, isn’t it?"

The 'Ego' hitmaker, who last performed with The Saturdays in 2014, also recalled idolising Disney Princess Jasmine from the 'Aladdin' animation, and said while she doesn't have a daughter, she likes the name for a little girl.

She added: "When I was growing up, if you asked me who I wanted to be and what my first child if it was a girl would be called, which hasn't happened. It would’ve been Jasmine... she had long dark hair and I just loved her but when we used to go shopping at Lakeside (shopping centre) they had the big Disney Store.

"And my mum and my dad used to have to actively distract me when they knew the Disney Store was coming because I would go in there and I would want everything in there and I always wanted a Jasmine costume.

"One year my aunt made me one and crimped my hair and we've got pictures of it and I still remember it and I just thought I was Jasmine.

"I haven't had a daughter but you know someone else can name their child Jasmine and that's fine with me."

Frankie Bridge joins Giovanna Fletcher on the fourth episode of the new third series of Walt Disney Travel Company’s 'Journey to the Magic' podcast.

