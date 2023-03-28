Sharna Burgess thinks her new son has made her "better at everything".

The 37-year-old dancer has nine-month-old son Zane with fiancé Brian Austin Green, 49, and told how the boy is eating by himself as she reflected she became a mum at the "perfect time" in her life.

She told ExtraTV: "He’s eating avocado toast now on his own... He’s honestly the coolest thing I’ve ever done.

"I feel like stepping into the world of motherhood when I did was the perfect time. He’s made me better at everything!"

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional added that '90210' star Brian - who already has Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old daughter Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox, 36, as well as 21-year-old Kassius with 54-year-old actress Vanessa Marcil - has been the "most amazing" companion to have by her side.

She added about how she is learning new things about herself as she and Brian launch their new podcast 'Oldish' together: "He’s been the most amazing partner by my side and teaching me and allowing me to learn things about myself at the same time too.

"You eventually get to that point in life where no matter where you are, what you’re doing… you’re like, ‘I really have to grow up and step up to the plate.

|We get to be raw and unfiltered and ourselves... our thoughts and ideas, and I think that’s going to be really fun."

Sharna - who was a pro on ABC’s 'Dancing with the Stars' from 2011 until 2021 and met Brian when he was paired with her on Season 30 of the contest - added she is ready to make a comeback on the show, saying: "I hope so. I definitely want to come back if they will have me!"