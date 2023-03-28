Shawn Johnson has been "changed" by the Nashville shooting.

The 31-year-old Olympian lives in the city with ex-footballer Andrew East and their children Drew, three as well as 20-month-old Jett, and in the wake of the school shooting – which saw a 28-year-old woman shoot and kill three students and three adults at The Covenant School in the Tennessee capital on Monday (28.03.23) -– took to social media to tell how she had been "crying" and "shaking" since hearing the news.

She wrote on Instagram: "I haven't been able to catch my breath since reading the news and getting a call from our school that they were on lockdown as well given the news. Shaking. Crying. Heartbroken. Horrific. I feel lucky and blessed but still so incredibly sad. No parent or family should ever have to deal with this. I've seen childrens ambulances, countless police cars, buses of children being transported to safety, parents flying down the street laying on their horns, people sprinting in and out of churches and schools looking for their kids. Today has changed me."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant went on to add that her maternal heart had been "shattered" by the events as she noted that parents will "never recover" from the loss and described the "silence" in the city as "very loud."

She added: "My mama heart is shattered you guys. You don't ever fully recover from this. Thinking of these beautiful innocent babies, their families, the first responders, the teachers, everyone affected by todays heinous acts. Helicopters are still circling. The silence in Nashville is very loud right now."