Boris Becker has tearfully told how there is going to be “another chapter” in his life.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, who was released from prison in December after he was convicted for hiding £2.5 million in assets during his bankruptcy, added even though he is “blaming himself” for his lavish spending, he feels he was never guided carefully enough when he first shot to fame and fortune.

Boris – nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’ after his thunderous serve – tells on his upcoming Apple+ documentary, ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’, out April 7: “I wasn’t fulfilled in my personal life, I wasn’t with the right friend, not the right girlfriend.”

He adds in a preview of the show through tear-filled eyes: “That’s not the end yet – there’s going to be another chapter.”

Boris is said to be lining up book deals and TV deals as he works on his comeback and reforming his brand.

Twice-divorced Boris appeared to have found his dream woman when he married Barbara Feltus in 1993, but their marriage collapsed a year after a Russian waitress had their lovechild in March 2000.

He is still married to second wife Sharlely ‘Lilly’ Becker, from whom he split in 2018 – and who claims is not paying her maintenance for their son Amadeus, 13.

By the time they broke up, dad-of-four Boris had declared himself bankrupt.

In 2017, Swiss businessman Hans-Dieter Cleven claimed Boris owed him £33 million after their partnership soured – with the retired tennis ace already owing £11million to private bank Arbuthnot Latham.

After being jailed last year for hiding assets amid his bankruptcy, Boris was released from prison on 15 December and immediately deported to his native Germany under an early release scheme, and is barred from returning to Britain.

He is now dating risk analyst Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and said in an interview after he was released with German broadcaster Sat.1 he faced death threats while in jail and feared showering with other prisoners.

Boris added in his first interview since being freed an inmate called John in HMP Wandsworth told him before he was moved to the lower security HMP Huntercombe “if I didn’t do this or that he would kill me” and he was sent “crazy” by his time behind bars.