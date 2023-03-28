Brian Austin Green thinks Sharna Burgess is "going to go crazy" for their baby boy's first birthday.

The 49-year-old actor has Zane, nine months, with the ballroom dancer, and Brian has predicted that Sharna will organise a big bash for when he turns one in June.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Brian joked: "She'll end up buying him a house and stuff like that, a whole bunch of stuff he doesn't need.

"But she's just like, 'Oh my God, I have a one-year-old,' so she's going to go crazy."

Brian and Sharna love spending time with their baby boy, and they're determined to celebrate his birthday in style.

The actor - who also has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Journey, six, Bodhi, nine, and Noah, ten, with Megan Fox - said: "It's so cool to have him and to see everyone and to know how fast this year has gone. I just want to celebrate the entire life of him so far, and I want to do the cake smash."

Meanwhile, Sharna previously confessed to struggling with self-doubts after becoming a mom for the first time.

The dancer - who started dating Brian in 2020 - took to social media to discuss her parenting struggles.

She wrote on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)"