Tom Sandoval regrets how he handled his recent cheating scandal.

The 39-year-old TV star split from Ariana Madix after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, and Tom has now confessed to harbouring regrets about how he dealt with the situation.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star told TMZ: "You look back at a situation and think of all the things you shoulda, woulda, coulda done to make it better."

The scandal led to Tom's break-up from Ariana, and he now admits that he "could have handled things way better".

Tom explained: "Highsight [is] like looking back when you handle a situation, well yes, I could have handled things way better."

Raquel recently took to social media to issue a public apology.

The reality star admitted she had no excuse and that she regrets hurting Ariana.

She wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

Tom also offered a public apology after the scandal erupted.

He said: "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."