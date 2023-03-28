Josh Homme has accused Brody Dalle of putting their children in "great danger".

The 49-year-old musician - who has Camille, 17, Orrin, 11, and Wolf, seven, with Brody - has released a statement about his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, accusing Brody and her boyfriend Gunner Foxx of causing them "emotional harm".

A statement on behalf of Josh - who was married to Brody between 2005 and 2019 - reads: "For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way.

"The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father. Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx.

"In March 2022, the Los Angeles Family Court awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of all three children, and they are currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents. Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim.

"Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court.

"Recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger."

The statement confirmed that in March, the Los Angeles Family Court granted a restraining order against Brody for 23 months.

The statement explained: "This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua's parents, Michael and Irene Homme."

Last year, meanwhile, Josh was ordered to stay away from Gunner after allegedly threatening to kill him.

The Queens of the Stone Age star allegedly confronted him at a shopping mall in Thousand Oaks, California.

Gunner was doing Christmas shopping when Josh approached him inside an Apple Store and seemingly challenged him to a fight, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

He alleged that the rocker said: "I'm going to kill you, you f****** p****."