Ryan Seacrest is "looking forward" to leaving 'Live'.

The 48-year-old TV star has co-hosted 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', alongside Kelly Ripa, since 2017 - but he now feels ready to say goodbye to the show.

Ryan - who will make his exit on April 14 - told 'Good Morning America': "I'm looking forward to it.

"I will miss being with Kelly every morning and, of course, having a cup of coffee with the audience. It's such a fun show. Grateful for the six years I was able to do it here in New York."

Ryan previously confessed that he'll miss working alongside Kelly, describing the 52-year-old star as a good friend.

Speaking about his exit from the long-running show, he told E! News: "I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day.

"We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So, I'll miss that part."

In February, Ryan took to social media to explain his decision to quit the show.

The TV star also heaped praise on his co-host.

He wrote on Instagram: "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.

"I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.

"I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country. (sic)"