Priyanka Chopra Jonas had "beef with people" in Bollywood.

The 40-year-old actress enjoyed huge success in India before she made the switch to Hollywood, and Priyanka has now revealed why she decided to leave the Indian film industry.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard' podcast, Priyanka explained: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry.

"I had people not casting me for reasons … I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break.'"

Priyanka signed a record deal in the US in 2011.

The actress - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - explained that the deal opened doors for her in America.

She shared: "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I wanted to get. But I was required to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people and it would require, like, groveling and I had worked for a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.

"So when this music thing came, I was like f*** it. I’m gonna go to America, and Interscope was amazing. They threw the building at me."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously acknowledged that she "can never please everyone".

The actress - who has developed a huge following on social media - has come under pressure in India over her apparent reluctance to discuss domestic issues.

Priyanka - who has more than 85 million followers on Instagram - told the BBC: "There will always be people that will say, 'You didn't say something about something,' 'You should have said something about something'. And it's just like, you can never please everyone."