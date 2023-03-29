Gwyneth Paltrow's children avoided testifying during her ski crash trial as their depositions were read out to the court on Tuesday (28.03.23).

Apple and Moses Martin were "ready, willing and able" to testify in person for the civil case - in which Terry Sanderson is suing their mother for $300,000 over a 2016 collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort, while she is countersuing for costs plus $1 - but due to time constraints and scheduling conflicts, the 'Iron Man' actress' lawyers opted to have transcripts of their depositions read aloud for the jury instead.

Moses, now 16, said he "did not see the actual collision" when it happened that day, following Gwyneth previously saying she thought her son, who was nine at the time, was to her left and slight behind her, with his sister, then 11, further down the slope.

But he said of the aftermath of the collision: "When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of, 'What the F-word. You just ran into me.' "

Terry's legal team had claimed Gwyneth crashed into the retired optometrist after becoming distracted when her son called for her attention, but Moses denied shouting to the 50-year-old actress.

In her deposition, Apple, now 18, also said she "did not see" the collision but heard a woman scream behind her, though she didn't stop.

She said: "I did hear some commotion but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge."

But the teenager clearly remembered discussing the incident with her mom at lunchtime because the Goop founder was "in a state of shock" over what had happened, and insisted another skiier had "ran into" her.

She said: "My mom told me. She was very— she told us what happened. ... I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, 'This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.' And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that's what she said.

"She was in a state of shock. She decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does; she always stays on. But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain. ... I never see her really shaken up like that. She was very clearly visibly upset, and she had some sort of pain."

Terry, 78, is suing Gwyneth for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes, claiming he sustained lasting injuries that have impacted on his quality of life, while the actress is countersuing with the claim that he crashed into her and is extorting her for wealth and fame.