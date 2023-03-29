Aaron Paul and Eiza Gonzalez are replacing Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson in 'Ash'.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor and the 'Baby Driver' actress have joined the cast of 'Kuso' filmmaker Flying Lotus' sci-fi thriller, taking over the roles that were previously announced for the other two stars last summer.

Production is set to begin in New Zealand on May, with the movie telling the tale of a woman (Gonzalez) who wakes up on a distant planet to find the rest of the crew on her space station have been killed, and she has to decide if she can trust the person (Paul) sent to rescue her.

Flying Lotus - who is also composing an original score for his film - said in a statement: "We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames.

"They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say… We ‘bout to kill this s**t."

Producers Matthew Metcalfe of GFC and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films welcomed the new casting and are excited to work with Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison.

They said in a joint statement: “At the helm of the visionary artist Flying Lotus, and now in collaboration with the incredibly talented Eiza González and Aaron Paul, we are excited to embark on this journey to bring the unique world of Ash to life.”

Aaron hailed working with Eiza on the project a "dream come true".

He shared news of their casting on Instagram and wrote: "New Zealand here we come!

"Excited to announce that I am teaming up with @xyzfilms on yet another beautiful story. Brought to you by the incredible film maker and musical genius @flyinglotus.

"Leading the charge in this story is the one and only @eizagonzalez and she is going to absolutely crush it. I have known this beautiful force of nature for many years now and to be able to tackle something this massive with her is truly a dream come true. Love you girl!

"Ash is a next level Sci Fi drama that will be mind bending and all around f***** up and Flylo is going to blow all of our minds with this one.

"Thank you Jonni Remmler for writing such a powerful script for us all to dive into.

"Let’s get it!!!(sic)"

His co-star replied: "Aaron[tearful emojis] thank you!! Likewise! I couldn’t have better partners in crime. [heart emojis] (sic)"