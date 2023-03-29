Brian Cox says 'humans are so stupid' over baffling request from Succession fans

Published
2023/03/29 09:00 (BST)

Brian Cox is baffled by 'Succession' fans who want to be told to "f*** off" in the style of his character Logan Roy.

The 76-year-old actor has played media mogul Logan in the hit TV show since 2018 and he's revealed devoted followers can't get enough of the foul-mouthed character and often approach him with a bizarre request to be cursed at which leaves him questioning the intelligence of the human race.

In an IMDb video interview, he explained: "They always want me to tell them to ‘f*** off'. 'Can you tell me to f*** off?' And I go: 'What the f***? Why do they want me to tell them to f*** off?'"

Brian then went on: "Well, there must be something really deep in that. We’ve reached a whole level that we’re not really aware of when we’re going up and asking the guy off the television to tell them to f*** off. Human beings are so stupid."

He previously revealed he first became aware of fans wanting him to curse at them a year after the show debuted when he was playing US President Lyndon B. Johnson on Broadway in 2019.

Brian told The Hollywood Reporter: "Well, it’s not the easiest thing to say to people. I mean, it started when I was playing L.B.J. in one of those theatres in New York. I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to f*** off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable."

However, Brian has since learned to capitalise on his character's catch phrase by offerings fans the chance to pay him to record a message for them on celebrity video site Cameo.

'Succession' can hand over £558 for a personalised video message from the actor who is happy to tell them to "f*** off" if they want.

© BANG Media International

briancox

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended