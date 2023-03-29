Brad Pitt has sold the Hollywood home he shared with Angelina Jolie for $39 million.

The 59-year-old actor tied the knot with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith' co-star - the mother of his children Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - in 2014 but the pair called it quits just two years later, and and according to TMZ, the 'Babylon' star has has now sold the Los Feliz property they lived in at a huge profit.

Brad initially bought the abode - which is also notable as the place where Jimi Hendrix wrote the classic 'May This Be Love' - from Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira in 1994 for just $1.7 million.

The lavish property is 6,700 square feet and has a skate park, a ballroom, a movie theatre, a motorcycle garage, a stone house and a Koi pond.

The Oscar-winning star - who initially listed the property on the market in January for $45 million - is said to have sold the house because he is planning to move to Carmel in Northern California amid his new romance with fitness instructor Ines de Ramon.

Just weeks ago, a source told RadarOnline: "Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive. He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well." De Ramon is going through a breakup, but that hasn't stopped the two from going full speed ahead with their months-long romance."

Brad's divorce from the 'Maleficient' actress is yet to be finalised - although he has been declared legally single - and the house sale comes amid the former couple's ongoing battles over the custody of their minor children and the ownership of the French winery they had together.