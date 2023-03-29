Ron Perlman, Ving Rhames and Alfred Molina are to star in 'The Instigators'.

The trio have boarded the all-star ensemble for the Apple Original Films movie and are to feature alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The cast also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The film tells the story of two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists when a robbery goes wrong.

Doug Liman is directing the movie while Matt and Casey's brother Ben Affleck are producing through their newly-announced banner Artists Equity, together with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh for his banner The Walsh Company.

The script has been penned by Chuck MacLean with Casey, Robinov and Graham having a hand in the development of the screenplay.

Perlman previously discussed how nervous he got in the presence of late screen legends Marlon Brando and Sir Sean Connery.

The 'Hellboy' actor told Total Film magazine: "I still get excited. I hope to never stop being the fanboy.

"I still have a pretty long list of guys that if I was in their presence, I would become a flailing ball of inarticulate pus..."

Quizzed on who is on the list, Ron said: "[Sir Anthony] Hopkins. I mean, he's the one I know I would not be able to put a sentence together if I was in his presence, because I was just so awed by his work and I know that, because I have had the opportunity to work with a couple of guys who I revere to that level and I was a flailing ball of inarticulate pus!"