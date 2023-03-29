Jason Priestley has confessed Luke Perry's death is tragic reminder to "spend time with people you love".

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor died aged 52 in March, 2019 after suffering a stroke at his home in California which he never recovered from and his former co-star Jason has reflected on the tragedy four years on - insisting losing Luke was the wake-up call he needed to ensure he doesn't take life for granted.

During an appearance on the 'Hey Dude ... The 90s Called' podcast, Jason said: "We worked together a number of times outside of the show and we really enjoyed all the years we had together but unfortunately that got cut short.

"It's bittersweet every March when we go by the anniversary of his passing. It was a real freak thing that happened with him and it was a good reminder to spend time with people you love and never take any of it for granted."

Jason also spoke about his friendship with the late actor, revealing they lived close to each other and Luke would often pop over for visits.

He explained: "Luke and I obviously were really good friends when we were working on the show together. We were really good friends outside of that too.

"He lived three blocks away from me in Los Angeles and he would just ride his bike over to my house and ring the doorbell. I'd be like, 'who's here?' and I'd open the door and it'd be Luke, like 'hey dude, what's up!'"

Pod cast host David Lascher added of Luke: ""It was such a freaking shock [when Luke died. He was] one of the sweetest, kindest, he was literally one of my first friends in LA."