Lukas Gage is "very much in love" with Chris Appleton.

The 'You' actor's partner recently confirmed their romance following months of speculation and now the 27-year-old star has admitted he feels "very lucky" to be in a relationship with the hairstylist.

Appearing on 'Today', he gushed: "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.

"He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

The 'White Lotus' star is having "the best" time going on "adventures" with his new beau.

As a photo popped up showing the couple snowboarding, he said: "Aw, look at us snowboarding. We have fun together. We go on adventures, and it's the best."

His comments come a week after Chris confirmed his relationship with Lukas when he appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

The 'E.T.' actress, who is good friends with her guest, asked: "Anyone in your life we should know about?"

Chris blushed as he said: "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

Drew then confirmed the news of Chris and Lukas' relationship.

She said: "And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage."

Her guest then yelled, "Cheers to love!" and picked up his friend, swinging her around.

A photo of the couple riding an ATV then appeared on screen and Chris confirmed: "Yeah, that is Lukas. That's in Mexico."

the week before, the 'Euphoria' star insisted he was happy for people to think he and Chris - who walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles earlier this month - were together but didn't want to confirm their relationship.

Asked about the rumours, he told the New York Times newspaper: "If they want to think that, they can.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."