Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri "had a good laugh" when they watched 'Dawson's Creek' together.

The 44-year-old actress became a household name when she portrayed Joey Potter in the teen drama series - which ran from 1998 to 2003 - and she rewatched the show with her 16 year old during the COVID-19 pandemic, but thinks the teenager probably found it "weird".

She told Variety: "She has seen 'Dawson’s Creek', and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager.

"I’m not like, 'You need to watch mommy’s work.'

"But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it."

Katie thinks it is "wild" that Suri - who she had with ex-husband Tom Cruise - is almost at the age now that she was when she filmed the show.

She added: "It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this."

The 'Rare Objects' actress-and-director is currently starring in an off-Broadway show called 'The Wanderers' and is having trouble sleeping soundly after the performances.

Discussing her wind-down rituals, she said: "We have to be full of energy. I usually get home, eat and talk on the phone with my friends, and I’m able calm down after, like, an hour and a half.

"What has been happening is that I’ll fall asleep by midnight — Is this boring? I’m sorry. I’m an old lady. — And then I’ve been waking up at 3am until 5am.

"I watch Netflix. It’s so frustrating because now I feel like my day is ruined. So I haven’t quite figured it out."

But Katie finds it "super satisfying" to be back out on stage.

She said: It’s so fun. Super satisfying. Yes, we’re doing the same thing each time. But it changes so much because we’re coming to the play each night with our day. What are we going to bring to the character that night? Also, to have the experience of including the audience. When you’re on set, it’s you and the other actors and the director. There’s always a sense, for me, you want to please the director. The audience is different. You’re not trying to please them. We’re sharing the same experience."