Artificial intelligence could threaten up to 300 million jobs, a report finds.

A study by the bank Goldman Sachs has unearthed that more than 25 per cent of work could be replaced by AO but could also create new jobs and wave of productivity.

The technology could also up the amount of annual value of goods and services made across the world by seven per cent.

Generative AI - which is able to produce content in a way that is nearly identical to that of a human - is “a major advancement”.

The UK government have argued that contributing more money to AI will "ultimately drive productivity across the economy" and therefore have tried to reassure the public.

Michelle Donelan, the Technology Secretary said: "We want to make sure that AI is complementing the way we work in the UK, not disrupting it - making our jobs better, rather than taking them away."

The report identified that AI will effect different sectors in different ways. For example, 46 per cent of tasks in admin and 44 per cent in law could be made automatic but only six per cent in construction and four per cent in the maintenance industry.

Carl Benedikt Frey, the future-of-work director at Oxford Martin School at Oxford University told BBC News: "The only thing I am sure of is that there is no way of knowing how many jobs will be replaced by generative AI.

"What ChatGPT does, for example, is allow more people with average writing skills to produce essays and articles.

"Journalists will therefore face more competition, which would drive down wages, unless we see a very significant increase in the demand for such work.

"Consider the introduction of GPS technology and platforms like Uber. Suddenly, knowing all the streets in London had much less value - and so incumbent drivers experienced large wage cuts in response, of around 10% according to our research.

"The result was lower wages, not fewer drivers.

"Over the next few years, generative AI is likely to have similar effects on a broader set of creative tasks".