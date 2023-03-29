Queen Consort Camilla has been left "deeply saddened" by the death of Paul O'Grady.

The 75-year-old royal struck up a close friendship with the late presenter - who passed away "unexpectedly" on Tuesday (28.03.23) - and they bonded over their shared love of dogs, working closely together because of the 'Blind Date' host's role as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats home, which saw him work closely with Queen consort Camilla.

Sharing a photo on Twitter of them together during an event at Battersea, a post on the royal family's Twitter account read: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

A royal source told the Daily Mirror newspaper that Camilla will pass on her condolences privately to Paul's loved ones in due course.

Paul died on Tuesday (28.03.23) evening aged 67, and in tribute, broadcaster ITV will be replaying the episode of 'For the Love of Dogs' featuring the Queen Consort.

Battersea has also remembered the beloved star, hailing him as a "wonderful, kind friend".

In a statement shared on Twitter, the organisation said: "We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away.

"He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time."

Sir Elton John has also paid tribute to Paul, who shot to fame as his drag alter ego Lily Savage, and thanked the star for "all the joy" he brought to the world.

He wrote on Instagram: "Saddening news to hear of Paul O'Grady's passing this morning. A brilliant entertainer, wit, and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against AIDS and HIV who I was fortunate enough to spend time with including when he hosted @davidfurnish's and my Stag Party before our Civil Partnership in 2005.

'Thank you for all the joy you brought into the world, Paul. You went places nobody had gone before and we will miss you very much."

Paul's husband Andre Portasio previously revealed his partner "unexpectedly and peacefully" on Tuesday (28.03.23) evening.

He said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."